Chicago (CBS) — The cast of “A Christmas Carol” made special accommodations for its audience at the Goodman Theatre Saturday.

It was a more relaxed and sensory-friendly performance. The house lights were dimmed but not completely off. The sound levels were lower, and there was a designated quiet area in the lobby in case a member of the audience became overwhelmed.

Cheva Ramos, the chairperson for Autism Speaks Chicago said this small gesture makes a huge impact on families.

“They deprive themselves from going out and being able to do something like this,” Ramos said. “To be able to come out and see the ‘Christmas Carol’ with their family and their kids being able to express their joy and their excitement the way they do without being judged, without people looking at them.”

In addition to the sensory-friendly performance, a first ever Spanish-translated performance was held Friday.

The theatre’s next planned sensory-friendly performance will be “The Music Man” in August.