CHICAGO (CBS)– Lifestyle expert Maris Callahan joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about last-minute tips for entertaining on New Year’s Eve.

Whether you’re having a small dinner party or hosting a crowd for cocktails, Callahan has fun and festive ideas.

Callahan says a quick cheese and charcuterie board is one of the easiest and most festive ways to feed a large group. She recommends picking a variety of cheeses and supplementing with something simple, like salami, and then adding a bottle of wine.

Next, Callahan says Hendrick’s Pom Pom Punch is a refreshing addition.

Hendrick’s Pom Pom Punch:

3 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part Pomegranate Juice

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

3 parts Blackcurrant Tea (available at Whole Foods or online).

Fresh cracked white pepper

Add all ingredients in a punch bowl with a large block of ice. Crack pepper on top. Garnish with cucumber slices and orange wheels.

Lastly, Callahan says “Home Chef Meal Kits” are best when serving a smaller group. The kits make entertaining easy, she says.