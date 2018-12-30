CHICAGO (CBS)– A dog that ran from a car accident was found walking along I-65 and later reunited with her owners Sunday.

Saturday, around 9 a.m., the owners of the husky were involved in a single-vehicle crash and reported their dog missing. The dog’s owners posted on Facebook in the hopes of finding her.

On Sunday, a Facebook user spotted the dog walking along I-65 near the 251 mile mark and contacted Indiana State Police.

According to police, every time Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton would get close, the husky would run away.

The ISP contacted the owners of the dog and when they arrived on the scene, the dog ran up to them.

“ISP is happy to report that the dog is back home and doing well,” officials stated in a press release.