CHICAGO (CBS)– North Riverside Park Mall closed down after large groups of “unattended juveniles” caused large disturbances around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police estimate there were several hundred young adults in the mall.

The North Riverside Police Department arrested two juveniles for Disorderly Conduct. Berwyn Police were requested for assistance.

Police say the disturbances occurred in the common areas of the mall. No property damage or injuries were reported.

The mall remained closed for the rest of the evening, but officials say normal business hours will resume Sunday.