Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage after mob attacks and crime spanning the Red Line to the Mag Mile Saturday night.

Police say a group attacked people while coming and going from the CTA station at State and Chicago and shortly after focused their attention on a nearby McDonald’s.

A worker told CBS 2 a large group pushed their way in and at least one worker tried to lock them out. Business was temporarily suspended.

Possibly the same group showed up at Water Tower Place.

A worker there described the group as disruptive enough to prompt stores to close an hour early in an abundance of caution and safety.

Ald. Brian Hopkins tweeted that Water Tower Place would close early.

Water Tower Place will be closing at 8pm tonight due to mob action by large crowds of juveniles #ChicagoScanner — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) December 30, 2018

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke with the media about some of the crimes and stated that several people were assaulted in the attacks.

“We have a lot of video from it, so we’re going through video,” Johnson said. “Once we identify the subjects, then we’re going to hold them accountable.”

As for what’s being done to magnify police presence on the Mag Mile and minimize future mob action?

“We’re adding extra officers down there, so they’ll see officers almost on every corner,” Johnson said.

Blake Bluemein is vacationing from Florida and said the mob reports are part of life in a big city.

“To me, it was a little bit shocking,” Bluemein said. “It’s not going to stop us from doing anything.”

He was inside H&M Sunday. The group reportedly struck there Saturday night.

CBS 2 reached out to the businesses in this story and the CTA for comment. They either did not return the messages or had no comment.

Ald. Hopkins says no arrests have been made at this time. He plans to meet with businesses Monday about the group attacks and crimes.