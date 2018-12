CHICAGO (CBS)– Four adults escaped a vehicle that was submerged in a pond in Deerfield, according to police.

Just after noon, police arrived on the scene and found four adults approaching the shore of the pond near the intersection of Kelburn and Milford Road.

The four people were removed from the water and transported to Highland Park Hospital with no life threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated the crash may have been due to a medical condition.