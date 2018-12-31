CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Cook County homeowners will be receiving property tax refunds they did not even apply to get, according to the Cook County Treasurer.

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office is sending nearly 30,000 homeowners refunds totaling $8.3 million without requiring an applications, Treasurer Maria Pappas said Monday.

“We’ve taken steps in the past to make the refund application process easier,” Pappas said. “Now we’re trying to eliminate the application altogether.”

According to the office, overpayments occur for a variety of reason, including mistakenly paying ore than is owed on a tax bill and a reductions in property taxes after the bill was paid.

These refunds are due to tax overpayments made since 2013.

Almost 9,000 homeowners who paid their taxes through an escrow account will receive refund checks. More than 20,000 who paid by check or online are automatically going to receive refunds to their bank or credit card accounts.

You can check cookcountytreasurer.com to see if you are entitled to a refund.