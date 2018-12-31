CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service worker was shot in Elk Grove Village Monday night.

This is the first known shooting in Elk Grove Village in nearly two years, police say.

The man was driving an unmarked postal vehicle near Brantwood Avenue and Smethwick Lane around 6:00 p.m. when he was shot from a distance.

The victim got out of his vehicle and was calling for help. A nearby resident heard, called 911 and went to help the man, Elk Grove Village Police say.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds. No further information about his status is currently available.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a dark SUV fleeing the area immediately after the shots were fired.

Detectives are asking any residents in the area who have video cameras or video doorbells posted at their homes to provide investigators access to the footage.

Residents in the area should expect a heightened police presence throughout the evening and in the coming days.

If you have any information or saw or heard anything unusual, you are asked to call Investigator McIntyre at (847)357-4100.