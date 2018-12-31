  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Wendy’s drive-through early Monday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were sitting in a black Saturn at the Wendy’s at Garfield and Princeton around 3:15 a.m., when a man pulled alongside them in a white sedan, and fired shots into their car.

A 60-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was in critical condition at the University of Chicago trauma center.

A woman was shot in the legs and abdomen, and was in serious condition at the University of Chicago.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.