CHICAGO (CBS)– Barbara Williams, 56, has been reported missing from the Bronzeville area, according to police.

Police say Williams was last seen in the area of 4537 S. Camulet Ave. wearing a cream hat, brown puffy coat and gym shoes.

The 56-year-old woman is 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Williams may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.