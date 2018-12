Denise Davis, 69, was last seen near Maplewood and 58th.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Denise Davis, 69, was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Saturday near 58th and Maplewood, Chicago police say.

According to police, Davis’s case is considered high risk.

She was wearing black jeans. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, African American, has brown eyes and black hair and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see her, call Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.