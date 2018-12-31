Chicago (CBS) — With large crowds expected downtown tonight, more than 1,000 extra Chicago police officers will be working as celebrations get underway.

At least 1,000 people are expected to ring in 2019 in the Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, where additional security officers have been added.

“On big events like New Year’s Eve, we do work very closely with local law enforcement, CPD, the mayor’s office and alderman’s office to bring in more security resources to make sure our guests are comfortable and safe,” Navy Pier spokesperson Lydia Jordan-Parnell said.

Navy Pier’s security is being joined by plainclothes officers from the Chicago Police Department’s organized crime division, area saturation teams and federal agencies.

Several hundred working in this capacity will also be downtown.

“All bags are subject to search and so there are some extra measures that we do add just to make sure that our guests feel safe,” Jordan-Parnell said.

In addition to the midnight fireworks show from the south end of Navy Pier, a private company in partnership with some hotels and restaurants will be launching a midnight fireworks display along the Chicago River. The fireworks can be viewed at multiple locations along the Riverwalk from Lake Street to Lake Shore Drive.

The Franklin Street, Clark Street and Wabash Avenue Bridges will be shut down.

Tickets, starting at $125, are still available for the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom celebration and the Crystal Gardens, to ring in 2019.