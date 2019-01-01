Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police say the investigation continues into the first shooting of 2019. The victim? A 12-year-old boy.

Monica Schaefer describes seeing her grandson Javonta Dockery seconds after at least two bullets went through the second story window of their family home in Englewood.

“He just came running downstairs saying, ‘Grandma! Help! Help! I’m shot! I’m shot!'” Schaefer said. “It was crazy because he was hysterical and I was too.”

The bullet entered the middle finger on his left hand.

“His hand was bleeding real bad,” Schaefer said. “He has a hole in his hand.”

Schaefer said the 12-year-old had just looked out the second floor window after hearing a car pull up. He thought it was his mother arriving home. Moments before her grandson was shot, Schaefer said she heard what sounded like fireworks and gunshots being fired to ring in 2019.

The family took Javonta to nearby St. Bernard Hospital after he was shot.

“It hit his hand, so I thank God that it didn’t hit him nowhere else,” Schaefer said. “That’s the blessing.”

Doctors told the family it will take a long time for Javonta’s hand to heal and to see what the future holds for him when using his left hand.