Chicago (CBS) — Sales of the Mega Millions tickets stopped at 9 p.m., but the dreams of those playing continued right up until the winning numbers were drawn.

At $425 million, the lure of the Mega Millions Jackpot was too much to resist for many.

Some passers-by, like Taylor Ramey, were drawn in by simple handwritten signs.

“I had no idea it was even happening,” Ramey said.

“I saw a sign on the door and it said $425 million, and I was like absolutely I’ll try it,” Mike Frankhouse said.

Devante Perry was so shocked by the jackpot, he did a double take.

“The number was pretty high so I was pretty interested,” Perry said.

He wasn’t the only one. Even though it was a holiday, a steady stream of Mega Millions players wanted to try their luck, hoping to start 2019 on a financial high.

“I don’t usually play, but I passed by and saw the money on the window, the signs, and I said let me try one,” Ira Gray said. “One, that’s all it takes.”

The players all have big dreams of how they’d spend their winnings.

“I’d definitely try to take care of my family in Ohio, maybe buy a yacht,” Ramey said.

“I would definitely take care of my own personal finances, like finish paying off the rest of my student loans,” Frankhouse said.

“I think I would buy myself a studio, a music studio,” Perry said. “I like to make music. That would be really fun to me, and a dance studio.”

For Perry and the other players, the possibilities seemed endless if theirs turned out to be the winning ticket.

According to Mega Millions, the jackpot has only been won once on New Year’s Day, and that was back in 2008. The cash option of about $255 million is not too shabby either.

The winning numbers drawn tonight were 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and Mega Ball 14.