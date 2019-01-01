  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elgin, first baby born in Cook County in 2019, Hoffman Estates, Pat Hartney, St. Alexis Medical Center, Yarehlie Ariana Nava

Chicago (CBS) — Yarehlie Ariana Nava was welcomed into the world at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, making her the first baby born in Cook County in 2019.

Untitled2 Hoffman Estates Hospital Welcomes Cook Countys First Baby Born In 2019

She was born at St. Alexis Medical Center in Hoffman Estates to parents Maria Ramirez and Freddy Nava and weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.

Untitled Hoffman Estates Hospital Welcomes Cook Countys First Baby Born In 2019

“We were like ‘oh, what if she’s actually born the first baby of New Year’s,” Ramirez said. “But, it was mostly playing around until it happened.”

“I didn’t think that she was actually going to be the first one to be born in 2019,” Nava said.

Ramirez said Yarehlie has four older brothers, so she will be well protected.

“Starting off the year right, I never thought I would have a little girl,” Ramirez said. “It’s definitely something that I’ll never forget.”

After staying overnight at the hospital, the family will head to their home in Elgin.