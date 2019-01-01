Chicago (CBS) — Yarehlie Ariana Nava was welcomed into the world at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, making her the first baby born in Cook County in 2019.

She was born at St. Alexis Medical Center in Hoffman Estates to parents Maria Ramirez and Freddy Nava and weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.

“We were like ‘oh, what if she’s actually born the first baby of New Year’s,” Ramirez said. “But, it was mostly playing around until it happened.”

“I didn’t think that she was actually going to be the first one to be born in 2019,” Nava said.

Ramirez said Yarehlie has four older brothers, so she will be well protected.

“Starting off the year right, I never thought I would have a little girl,” Ramirez said. “It’s definitely something that I’ll never forget.”

After staying overnight at the hospital, the family will head to their home in Elgin.