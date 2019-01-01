Chicago (CBS) — Two would-be robbers ended up in the hospital overnight after the man they were targeting pulled out his own gun and shot them.

A 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on West Cortland Street near North Francisco Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood around 9:30 Monday night.

Two men got out of a silver Nissan holding guns and tried to rob him.

But, the victim had a gun of his own and fired it. Both robbery suspects were hit and went to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the gun owner had a concealed carry license and was not hurt.