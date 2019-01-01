Chicago (CBS) — Fire crews were called to the scene in the 900 block of North Hoyne around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a fire that eventually took over the entire building.

Even neighbors down the street were asked to evacuate. They stood huddled outside watching smoke billow out of the three-floor walk-up. Fortunately, the tenants made it out safely, dodging serious flames.

One resident said the entire porch was completely engulfed in flames.

In the daylight, Vince Randazzo came to pick up his son, who’s been displaced like the rest of the building’s tenants.

Randazzo and his son say the fire was set by a tenant on the first floor who had recently been evicted and that the man was spotted throwing items at the building as he fled the scene.

Tuesday morning, fire crews told CBS 2 they were looking for a suspicious person who had been outside the building just before the fire started.

Randazzo said he’s horrified that all of the damage caused by the fire could have been done on purpose.

“It’s hard to imagine that somebody would do that and have no concern about the other people that live in the building,” Randazzo said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department could only say that the Office of Fire Investigation is on the case and couldn’t give an official cause of the fire.