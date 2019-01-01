CHICAGO (CBS)– A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot by an unknown offender while driving in a postal vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The victim was driving eastbound on Brantwood Avenue near Smethwick Lane.

According to police, the postal service worker got out of his vehicle and was assisted by a resident. The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital and is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV fleeing the area immediately after shots were fired. Elk Grove Police are still investigating.

According to police, this is the first known shooting in the area in nearly two years.

“We are working with the Elk Grove Village Police Department to locate the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting of our employee,” the U.S. Postal Services stated in a press release. “If you have any information regarding the incident please call Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, or the Elk Grove Police Department at 1-847-357-4100.”