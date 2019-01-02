CHICAGO (CBS)– Alderman Ricardo Munoz has been charged with one misdemeanour count of domestic battery, according to Chicago police.

Munoz was arrested on Wednesday after a domestic violence incident that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Police reported in a statement, “the victim states that a verbal argument took place between him and his wife where the offender pushed and struck the victim throughout the body.”

The 22nd Ward alderman was taken into custody Wednesday at his office located on the 2500 block of South St. Louis.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Munoz, 53, is not running for re-election. He has been alderman of the 22nd Ward since 1993, when Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed him to replace Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who left the City Council for the Illinois Senate, and last year was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, after eight years on the Cook County Board.

Four candidates are running to replace Munoz as alderman.