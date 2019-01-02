CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer committed suicide on New Year’s Day on the Northwest Side.

Officer Dane Anthony Smith, 36, shot himself while off-duty Tuesday morning at his home in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Smith worked at Police Headquarters at 35th and Michigan.

The Fraternal Order of Police called the news of Smith’s suicide “devastating,” and asked for prayers for the officer and his family.

Smith’s suicide comes after a difficult year for the Chicago Police Department. Four officers were killed in the line of duty last year, and at least three officers committed suicide over the final six months of 2018.

If you know anyone who has been struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.