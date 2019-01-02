CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Ald. Ed Burke, who is currently the subject of an FBI investigation, has also been targeted for defeat by Congressmen-elect Chuy Garcia’s growing political organization.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tanya Patino is one of four Hispanic candidates who filed to challenge the veteran 14th Ward alderman, but as of Wednesday, she’s the one with Chuy Garcia’s political backing.

“He’s been a progressive champion for the Southwest side, so I think it’s an honor, his endorsement, and I’m excited to work with him,” Patino said.

Garcia’s troops already found success against Burke’s organization, defeating Burke’s brother, Dan, for state representative in last year’s primary. In a letter to the Secretary of State, Dan Burke resigned Dec. 30th even before his term expires on Jan 9th.

“I think that definitely that was a trial, a test run, till now that we can defeat him, and we will defeat him,” Patino said.

The FBI raid on Burke’s ward office and city hall office has left the cloud of a justice department investigation hanging over the 50-year city council incumbent. And Burke’s taken flak for representing trump tower in property tax appeals, a potent issue in a ward with a growing Hispanic majority.

“Him representing Donald Trump, a person who speaks so negatively of immigrant families, and that being also the majority of our ward, I think that’s what I mean with him being disconnected and out of touch with the community,” Patino said.

Patino acknowledges she can never match Burke’s campaign cash. She hopes to raise $200,000. Burke has more than $12 million.

The other candidates in the race are Jaime Guzman, Irene Corral and Jose Torrez.