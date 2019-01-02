CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was critically wounded when he was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the 17-year-old was driving west on the Eisenhower Expressway near Wolf Road around 1:10 a.m., when someone someone shot him in the head and hand. It was the first Chicago area expressway shooting of the year.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A female passenger in the car was not injured.

All outbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for about three hours while police investigated.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Police have not provided a description of the shooter’s car.