CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. at a five-story apartment building in the 6400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

A man and a woman were taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition. The man, 89, later died.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.