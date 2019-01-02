CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago Public School teacher was charged with four counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of victims under the age of 18, according to police.

Julio Mora, 55, was placed into custody on Dec. 31. just before 9 p.m.

Police say, the offender fondled four victims under the age of 18 on Oct. 30 in the 2300 block of S. Millard.

A Cook County State’s Attorney’s office spokesperson confirmed, Mora is a math teacher at Lazaro Cardenas Elementary School. The incidents with his alleged victims, took place between January and October of last year at the school.

Christopher Saucedo received a letter from his son’s school dated on Nov. 28 stating there was “inappropriate behavior with a staff member and a student.”

“I feel like I got lied to,” he said.

Saucedo said he feels it is “ridiculous” that the school did not immediately address there were four students involved.

“We have a right to know as parents and they have a right to protect our children,” he said.

In a statement sent out by Chicago Public Schools, officials say at the time the letter was sent out in November it was believed there was only one allegation and as the investigation progressed, they learned of more allegations.