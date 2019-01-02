CHICAGO (CBS)–A 20-year-old man, Victor Vergara, was reported missing from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Jan. 1. Police say he may be in need of medical attention.

Vergara was last seen on the 2200 block of South Spaulding on New Year’s Day.

He has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

Police said he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 312-747-8380.