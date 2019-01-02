  • CBS 2On Air

Elk Grove Village mail carrier Stephen Casazza, who was shot three times, is now in stable condition. (Credit: Stephen Casazza Sr.)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a postal worker that in Elk Grove Village on Dec. 31.

Cameron Ruebusch has been arrested and federally charged, according to a spokeswoman for the United States Postal Inspection Service.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the person was arrested early Wednesday by Postal Inspectors, Elk Grove Village Police and Hanover Park Police.

Stephen Casazza was shot three times while delivering the mail in an unmarked vehicle leased by USPS for holiday deliveries.

Casazza is recovering in a hospital.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and Elk Grove Village police are investigating the incident.