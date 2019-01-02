CHICAGO (CBS)– Tyler Trent, the 20-year-old Purdue super fan, died Tuesday after a long battle bone cancer.

Trent’s story has gone viral and he has received national support. The Indiana resident has been recognized for his love of sports and his role as an inspiration for the Purdue football team along with other teams, including the Chicago Cubs.

Cub’s pitcher Jon Lester personally invited Trent to Opening Day at Wrigley Field in a tweet posted in October. In 2006, the Cub’s pitcher was diagnosed with Lymphoma and has raised money for cancer research.

Lester took to Twitter to share his support for Trent, calling him a “rock star.”

As a born and raised @Cubs fan this would be another dream come true! Let’s get something on the calendar! #gocubsgo https://t.co/3NXySW8Jpe — Tyler Trent 🚂 (@theTylerTrent) October 25, 2018

The Cubs tweeted in support of Trent’s fight on Jan. 1.