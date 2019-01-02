NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Local) — This time, the big one did not get away.

A woman reeled in a mammoth 88-pound catfish Sunday at Kentucky Lake, some 90 miles northwest of Nashville along the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.

Details of how Paula Cathey Smith caught the “River Monster” were not revealed, but the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a photo on social media Monday with Smith “personal best” catch. The image has been shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook.

The TWRA said the monster catfish was “released safely” back into the lake.

One Facebook user wrote: “Not just caught (Awesome!!Incredible!! Fantastic!!!) but also released??! WOOHOOOOO!!! Good on ya, girl!!”

The blue catfish can grow to around 5.5 feet and 150 pounds.