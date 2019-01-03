CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears open the 2019 NFL Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. The prognosticators at FiveThirtyEight.com give the Monsters of the Midway a 61 percent chance of winning on Sunday.

How deep could the 12-4 Bears go in the playoffs?

Currently, FiveThirtyEight, gives the team a 27 percent chance of advancing to the conference championship and a 13 percent chance of making it to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Winning it all?

FiveThirtyEight puts that at 7 percent.

New Orleans and Kansas City are the current Super Bowl favorites at 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

According to the site’s ‘ELO Rating,’ the Bears are currently the third-best team in the NFL (tied with New England), behind the Saints and Chiefs.

If the Bears do beat the Eagles, they would travel to Los Angeles to play the 13-3 Rams on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The Bears topped the Rams 15-6 at Soldier Field on Dec. 9—starting a four-game win streak at the end of the regular season.