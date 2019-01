CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police saved a dog from the cold waters of Lake Michigan Thursday.

020th District Officers and the Chicago Fire Department rescue a dog from the water at 5600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, and take the female lab mix to Jewell Animal Hospital to be stabilized and reunited with owner. pic.twitter.com/31LUFyoVbb — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 3, 2019

Officers from the 20th District rescued the female lab mix from the water at the 5600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, police say.

Officers took the dog to Jewell Hospital to be stabilized and reunited with her owner.