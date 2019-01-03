Chicago (CBS) — Kathy Panek assumed two 80-pound pit bulls would be euthanized after a rampage through a quiet Westchester neighborhood last October.

“I assumed it was a no brainer,” Panek said.

One resident said the dogs were running in a pack form before they ultimately attacked Kathy’s 81-year-old father Carl Panek and killing his dog Harry.

“They shredded him. It was like nothing,” Carl Panek said.

Yet the owner was at first allowed to take the dogs home, even posting a picture two days after the attack.

Now, police confirm Jax and Jinx had killed before. Their owner admitted the dogs had previously attacked two cats in their own home.

“My parents are devastated,” Kathy Panek said.

The Westchester police chief, who ruled them dangerous, said the dogs are now at a facility until a judge decides whether they should be euthanized, which the chief supports. Residents want to know what’s taking so long.

“I don’t think they’re real concerned with it,” Kathy Panek said. “They just want the people off their backs.”

The dogs’ owner failed to show up in court Monday. But at her Westchester home, Nicholas Loconte answered the door. He did not respond to CBS 2’s questions.

Kathy Panek was told the dogs and their owner may move, but insists euthanasia is the only solution.

“They attacked my father. They mutilated our dog,” she said. “You don’t want these dogs in society. They’re dangerous.”

The dogs’ owner is due back in court Jan. 28 and will presumably fight to keep her dogs alive.