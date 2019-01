CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have located Richard Coffman, 68, who was reported missing Monday from the 5800 block of South Archer Avenue in Garfield Ridge, police said.

According to police, Coffman’s case was considered high risk. He may be in need of medical attention and may be disoriented.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue, plaid jacket. He is white, 5’11” and 200 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.