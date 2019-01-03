CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was killed, and a pregnant 18-year-old woman was critically wounded, when another man shot the couple as they were walking into a home Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas said, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a gunman approached 20-year-old Jalyn Jackson and his girlfriend, Nazaree Lambert, were entering her house near 146th and Green, and opened fire. The gunman then fled down 146th Street towards Halsted.

Jackson was shot several times, and was pronounced dead at Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island.

Lambert, who is two months pregnant, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“Never in all of the years I’ve been a father I would expect something like this to happen to my family. I’ve seen it happen to a lot of families, a few of them close family members or friends of family members. I never thought of something like this happening to my family, especially at my house” said her father, Russell Lambert.

Lambert’s father said his daughter was awake and responding to her family Thursday morning, but still unable to talk because of the feeding and breathing tubes.

“From all I know, Jalyn was a pretty good kid. He was always respectable around me. As far as I know, he was a good kid. My daughter definitely was a good kid,” he said. “For the person who did this, the people that was involved, I just need y’all to just have a heart, and just turn yourself in.”

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted. Thomas said Jackson’s family told investigators he was attacked and seriously injured after “a beef” over a stolen vehicle a few weeks ago, but the incident was not reported to police. Investigators believe the shooting was retaliation for the stolen vehicle incident.

Investigators believe the shooter had been stalking Jackson and Lambert near some area businesses before the shooting.

“I believe he probably assumed that having an opportunity would be when they were going inside the residence,” he said.

Thomas said police do not believe Lambert was involved in the stolen vehicle incident, and was an innocent bystander who was wounded in the shooting.

Police asked anyone who might have information on the shooting to call the tip line at 708-331-2131.