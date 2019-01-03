CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old man has been charged with felony neglect, after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 4-year-old sister with the man’s gun last month in central Indiana.

Lebanon police said Darrell Marberry was sleeping on the couch at his ex-wife’s house on Nov. 29, and had left a handgun on the floor under the couch.

Police said his ex-wife’s 3-year-old grandson found the gun, and accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister, Izabella Marie Helem. The bullet went through her left shoulder and her head, and she died five days later.

Marberry was arrested last week at his home in East Chicago, charged with felony neglect. He was being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting extradition to Boone County.