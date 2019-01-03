Chicago (CBS) — The Kane County sheriff woke up behind bars Thursday morning.

But, Sheriff Ron Hain didn’t break any laws. He stayed overnight at the Kane County Jail to get a firsthand look at the concerns of staff and inmates.

Hain said the comfort level was fine but plans to address the food service.

“Lunch and dinner weren’t bad, but breakfast and the food served to our officers needs to come up a few notches,” Hain posted on the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff plans to stay overnight at the jail at least once a a month.