Chicago (CBS) — Students in Chicago’s STAR Scholarship program now have three more options for pursuing a four-year college degree.

Those schools include Chicago State University, Florida Memorial University and Stillman College.

The transfer scholarships range from $1,000 to $50,000 every year.

The city created the STAR Scholarship in 2015, so CPS students can start working on a degree at City Colleges at no cost.

There are now 24 four-year colleges and universities for students to choose from. Since the program launched, more than 6,000 students have been named STAR Scholars.

More than 500 students have gone on to attend a transfer partner school.