CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday, after he was last seen leaving his home in the Oakland neighborhood.

Peter Smith, 79, was last seen driving a silver 2008 Toyota Highlander outside his home in the 1000 block of East 41st Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Smith was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and tan pants, and is known to use a black cane. Police said he is known to frequent the area of Roosevelt and Canal in the South Loop.

Anyone who sees Smith should call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.