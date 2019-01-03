CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who kidnapped a female victim in West Garfield Park on Jan. 1.

Around 5 :45 a.m. the man forced the victim, who was walking to the back door of her home, into his vehicle, police say.

The man pulled up next to the victim, possibly in a Ford Freestyle, and forced her inside.

He punched and stomped the victim’s head and body while inside. The victim was able to fight back and scratch the man with her fingernails. She escaped in the 4600 block of West Flournoy Street and ran home to call police.

The man is described as between 23 and 25 years old and African-American with a dark complexion and short dreadlocks. He is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 to 160 pounds.

He was driving a mid 2000s Ford Freestyle SUV with a partial plate of either AS487 or AS784.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area North detectives at (312)744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.