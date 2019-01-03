CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have released the images of two men wanted for robbing a taxi driver on the South Side.

The taxi driver picked the men up on State Street and Roosevelt Road and they robbed him on the 4700 block of South Ingleside Avenue, in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for the date and time of the incident.

The suspects in a surveillance photo taken in the cab are both black men in winter clothing. One man has a goatee and is wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket. The other man is wearing a purple and green coat with writing on the front. He has a scarf wrapped around his neck and a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.