CHICAGO (CBS)–A juvenile was charged Thursday in connection with the unprovoked mob beatings of at least two people at the Chicago Avenue Red Line station on Dec. 29.

The teenager was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, one misdemeanor count of aggravated battery and two felony counts of mob action.

A video posted to Facebook this week shows one of the victims being beaten by a mob of young men.

Police issued a community alert on Wednesday describing a ‘large group of teens’ that surrounded and attacked passengers waiting to get on the train around 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Police

Chicago Police

Chicago Police

Chicago Police

Chicago Police

offender 6

The offenders fled after the attacks. Photos of six people thought to be involved in the attack were released by Chicago police on Wednesday.

Police said the teenager was arrested after his images were captured on high-definition cameras that showed him allegedly taking part in an “unprovoked, multiple-offender attack of two victims.”

He allegedly punched and kicked both victims multiple times along with a group of up to ten other offenders, police said.

Police said one of the victims sustained “great bodily harm, suffering bone fractures, abrasions, and lacerations.”

The teenager appeared in juvenile court on Thursday.

All the suspected offenders are between 15 and 19-years-old, police said.