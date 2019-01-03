CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for shooting a man in North Chicago in November.

Deontre A. Daniels, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravate discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Daniels got into a fight in the 0-100 block of Prairie View Court in North Chicago, shot a man and then fled as North Chicago police arrived.

On Jan. 2 the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Daniels in his home in Waukegan.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team saw Daniels inside his home, but when they went to the front door they had to force entry as Daniels ran to the basement.

When deputies went to the basement they found several aggressive dogs guarding a cabinet.

They were able to get around the dogs and found Daniels hiding inside the cabinet.

He was arrested without further incident.

Daniels is being held in the Lake County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.