Chicago (CBS) — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Westmont man accused of fondling a pregnant woman Wednesday as she was walking to work.

Keenan Fowlkes, 18, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a pregnant woman.

Fowlkes allegedly approached a 28-year-old woman around 1:15 p.m. as she was walking in a strip mall near 63rd Street and Fairview Avenue and said, “I haven’t seen you in the area. You’re pretty.”

When the woman told Fowlkes she was pregnant, he said, “I can help you with your kid,” and rubbed her stomach.

When she attempted to leave, Fowlkes rubbed the woman’s thigh and genitals, grabbed her wrist and pulled her towards him.

The victim was able to free herself from Fowlkes, and the police were contacted.

Fowlkes was located by police at a nearby restaurant shortly after.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced Fowlkes’ bond Thursday.

“My office has no tolerance whatsoever for the type of actions Mr. Fowlkes has been charged with,” Berlin said. “We will do everything within our power to ensure that no one is subjected to the kind of violent and aggressive behavior alleged in this case.”

Fowlkes’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.