CHICAGO (CBS)–West suburban Wheaton has earned a spot on Money magazine’s list of the best places to live in America.

At the end of every year, Money ranks one place in each U.S. state as the best to live.

To curate the list, Money reporters weighted factors like economic health, public schools and availability of local amenities like health care facilities, restaurants and cultural institutions and parks.

Other factors considered were housing, cost of living and diversity.

Here’s what Money had to say about Wheaton, where the median household income is $95,148 and the median home listing price is $469,000.

“Founded by a group of abolitionists in the 1850s and home to the Wheaton Flag antislavery newspaper, this safe, well-educated suburb of Chicago has a rich history readily discovered at the DuPage County Historical Museum, founded by John Quincy Adams—a distant relative to the president of the same name—in 1891. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride along lively Downtown Wheaton, stopping at The Little Popcorn Store, a 1920s landmark building just 49 inches wide. Forego the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and head to Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo to learn about species native to Illinois.”

Other midwestern places that made list include: Carmel, Indiana, West Des Moines, Iowa and Madison, Wisconsin.