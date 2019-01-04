  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police issued a community alert Friday for the South Side, where three armed robberies have been reported since Dec. 26.

All the incidents follow the same pattern, where a male offender approaches a male victim walking alone in the area near the 7900 block of South Yates.

The offender either displays a handgun or claims he has a gun and demands the victim’s cash and/or wallet.

All the robberies have occurred between 5 and 10:30 p.m. and were reported on the following dates in the following locations

  • Dec. 26 on the 8000 block of South Phillips
  • Dec. 31 on the 7900 block of South Crandon
  • Dec. 31 on the 7800 block of South Essex

The offender is described as a black male between 21 and 30-years-old. He weighs about 175 pounds and was wearing a yellow jacket during the robberies, police said.