CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police issued a community alert Friday for the South Side, where three armed robberies have been reported since Dec. 26.
All the incidents follow the same pattern, where a male offender approaches a male victim walking alone in the area near the 7900 block of South Yates.
The offender either displays a handgun or claims he has a gun and demands the victim’s cash and/or wallet.
All the robberies have occurred between 5 and 10:30 p.m. and were reported on the following dates in the following locations
- Dec. 26 on the 8000 block of South Phillips
- Dec. 31 on the 7900 block of South Crandon
- Dec. 31 on the 7800 block of South Essex
The offender is described as a black male between 21 and 30-years-old. He weighs about 175 pounds and was wearing a yellow jacket during the robberies, police said.