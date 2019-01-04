CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police issued a community alert Friday for the South Side, where three armed robberies have been reported since Dec. 26.

All the incidents follow the same pattern, where a male offender approaches a male victim walking alone in the area near the 7900 block of South Yates.

The offender either displays a handgun or claims he has a gun and demands the victim’s cash and/or wallet.

All the robberies have occurred between 5 and 10:30 p.m. and were reported on the following dates in the following locations

Dec. 26 on the 8000 block of South Phillips

Dec. 31 on the 7900 block of South Crandon

Dec. 31 on the 7800 block of South Essex

The offender is described as a black male between 21 and 30-years-old. He weighs about 175 pounds and was wearing a yellow jacket during the robberies, police said.