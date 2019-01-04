CHICAGO (CBS) — Tickets for the Chicago Bears’ first home playoff game in years are still available on the secondary market.

As of early Friday afternoon, there were still a few seats available on Stub Hub, for $200 per ticket or less.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against the Eagles is scheduled for 3:40 p.m.

While $200 is the entry price, fans with deeper pockets can get decent seats for around $300-$500 a ticket. For example, $300 will get you a lower end zone spot.

The very best seats are selling for $1,000 or more.

We saw some tickets going for $2,000 each.