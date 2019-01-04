Chicago (CBS) — A former Northwest Indiana teacher’s aide, who also taught photography and coached cross country, has plead not guilty to child pornography charges.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 47, entered the plea Thursday in Lake Superior court, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

He’s accused of having hundreds of sexually explicit photos of children on his computer.

Saldana had been a teacher’s aide at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School since 2010. He was fired in December.

He also coached cross country and led the photography club at the school for the past three years.

The stash of child pornography was found by someone who broke into Saldana’s Gary home and took the computer equipment.

A student at Calumet New Tech High School then alerted school officials, who told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Police then executed a search warrant at Saldana’s home.

The material was anonymously turned over to authorities.

Police say he was attempting to burn photos when he was arrested inside his home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is concerned that there might be many other victims out there who have no idea they were recorded.

The sheriff’s office is asking other victims to come forward.