Chicago (CBS) — Joseph Ritchey, 76, was reported missing from Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, police said. He suffers from dementia and walks with a limp.

Ritchey was last seen in the area of Kimball and Fullerton on Thursday.

He has gray hair, hazel eyes and is 6 feet tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.