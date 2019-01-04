CHICAGO (CBS) — Montique Ramirez, 17, was last seen at his home in Gary, Indiana, on Dec. 14.

The Gary Police Department has exhausted all leads and is asking for help finding him.

Montique is Mexican and African American, 6 feet tall and weighs 154 pounds. He has tattoos on his arm, neck and hand.

He was last seen wearing an all black Nike jogging suit and black and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Sergeant Darlene Breitenstein at (219)881-1229 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.