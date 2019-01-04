CHICAGO (CBS) — People are being evacuated from their homes in Elk Grove Village due to a natural gas main break, Village officials say.

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department has responded to a “significant” natural gas main break on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue.

Homes in the area are being evacuated at this time.

Neighbors and businesses to the imeediate east of the neighborhood will notice a strong smell of natural gas, according to the Village.

It is expected to be an extended incident, lasting four to five hours.

Traffic is being diverted from the area until further notice.