CHICAGO (CBS)–The Fox River Trolley Museum in south Elgin is still struggling to get back on track since kids broke in and vandalized it last summer.

Two boys, ages 11 and 13, used pick-axes to break through a wall and damage historic locomotives, costing the museum more than $110,000.

During the past six months, the museum fully restored one train car and has added a new surveillance system designed to prevent future security breaches.

Seven other train cars still need repair, according to museum staff.

A GoFundMe page has received more than $50,000 in donations, but the museum is hoping to raise more money toward a $110,000 goal.